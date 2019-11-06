 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Couple Watches Cricket Soon After Marriage, ICC Makes Them Famous

Updated: 06 November 2019 17:24 IST

A US-based Pakistani cricket fan spent much of his marriage functions watching a match being played in Australia.

Couple Watches Cricket Soon After Marriage, ICC Makes Them Famous
Hasan Tasleem sent a picture of his wedding day to the International Cricket Council. © Twitter @icc

Cricket isn't just a game, it's a way of life in the Indian sub-continent. Fans might go and get settled anywhere in the world, but they don't leave cricket behind. Just like India, fans in Pakistan are equally passionate about the sport. Every victory is celebrated as a festival, while each loss is hard to get over. A cricket fan from the United States of America, Hasan Tasleem, sent a picture of his wedding day to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the sport's governing body could not help but share it on their social media handles. In a note attached with the picture, the fan wrote that he and his bride did not let their wedding stop them from watching Pakistan cricket team play. Soon after getting married, they watched a Twenty20 International (T20I) between Australia and Pakistan.

Hasan Tasleem, who lives in Detroit, Michigan, added that his bride was welcomed to the family with a traditional ceremony, but the couple could not take their eyes off the television as a cricket match was going on in Australia.

The fan also revealed that he had stayed up on countless nights to watch Pakistan in action against other teams as well. Touched by the fan's love for the sport, ICC took to Twitter to share the note written by Hasan Tasleem and a picture of him watching the game with his family.

Pakistan are currently on a tour to Australia, where they trail the three-match T20I series 0-1, with a match to spare.

Steve Smith starred with an unbeaten 80 off 51 deliveries as the hosts beat the visitors by 7 wickets in Canberra on Tuesday. The first game in Sydney was called off due to rain.

After the final T20I in Perth on Friday, the two teams with play two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide later this month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cricket isn't just a game, it's a way of life in the Indian sub-continent
  • A cricket fan from the USA sent a picture of his wedding day to the ICC
  • ICC shared the note written by Hasan Tasleem with the picture
Related Articles
Cricket Australia Appoint Melanie Jones As New Director
Cricket Australia Appoint Melanie Jones As New Director
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Steve Smith Shines As Australia Beat Pakistan To Take 1-0 Lead
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Steve Smith Shines As Australia Beat Pakistan To Take 1-0 Lead
Australia vs Pakistan: Rain Comes To Pakistan
Australia vs Pakistan: Rain Comes To Pakistan's Rescue In 1st T20I Against Australia
Australia Batsman George Bailey
Australia Batsman George Bailey's Bizarre Batting Stance Leaves Fans Bewildered. Watch
Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner "Maintaining The Rage" As Pakistan Loom
Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner "Maintaining The Rage" As Pakistan Loom
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.