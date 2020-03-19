 
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli Urges "Responsible" Citizens To Follow PM Narendra Modi's Safety Norms

Updated: 19 March 2020 22:50 IST

Virat Kohli requested to all the citizens of the country to follow the safety measures implemented by PM Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote that "we need to be alert, attentive and aware". © AFP

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, requested to all the citizens of the country to follow the safety measures implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote that "we need to be alert, attentive and aware" in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli's tweet read.

Kohli also gave a special mention to the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put to fight coronavirus.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.

PM Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most of the sporting events around the world have either been delayed or cancelled as the coronavirus cases continue to rise. 

The Indian cricket team's most recent ODI series against South Africa was aborted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the BCCI delayed the start of this year's Indian Premier League amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.

