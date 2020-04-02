Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been active on social media during the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to counter the coronavirus scare. In a recent post shared by Virat Kohli on Instagram, the Indian captain can be seen with posing with his wife. In the caption, Virat Kohli wrote, "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not monkeys #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe. The couple has been very vocal about the fight against coronavirus and has on numerous occasions taken to social media and requested citizens to follow the guidelines given by the government.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had come out in support in the fight against coronavirus and had pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Several other sports personalities in the country have also contributed as India battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sporting events from across the globe have been cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure. The most recent event to get cancelled was Wimbledon which was earlier scheduled to begin from June 29,2020, and would have gone on till July 13, 2020. Prior to this, organisers of the French Open had decided to postpone the tournament to September 20, 2020, till October 4, 2020. Earlier the grand slam was scheduled to begin from May 26, 2020, to June 9, 2020.

With all global sporting events getting cancelled, it will be interesting to see if the Indian Premier League begins from April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take a final call on the future of this year's IPL.