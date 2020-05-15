Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Could Be Stranded When India Resume Training

Updated: 15 May 2020 16:40 IST

Mumbai has recorded almost 1,000 coronavirus deaths and accounts for more than a third of India's fatalities so far. The number of new cases is still rising.

Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Could Be Stranded When India Resume Training
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be left stranded in pandemic-stricken Mumbai. © AFP

Top Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be left stranded in pandemic-stricken Mumbai when senior players start training again, an official has warned. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could allow outdoor training as early as next week when a further easing of the government's nationwide coronavirus lockdown is to start.  But Mumbai, where national captain Kohli and batsman Sharma are based, is at the forefront of India's battle against the pandemic, and tough restrictions are expected to be maintained there.

"For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told AFP.

Mumbai has recorded almost 1,000 coronavirus deaths and accounts for more than a third of India's fatalities so far. The number of new cases is still rising.

Dhumal said that following government talk of further easing its nearly two-month-old lockdown, "some skill-based training" outdoors could be possible in other parts of India.

While international cricket and the Indian Premier League have been high-profile sporting victims of the coronavirus, Kohli and other players have been posting pictures of their indoor training and other activities on social media during the lockdown.

Dhumal said India's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore was working on a post-lockdown plan for players which would be adapted to the level of restrictions.

"As of now we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players," said Dhumal.

"Everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever we are ready for cricket to resume, they (the players) are able to give their 100 percent."

India have a short tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for June but it is widely expected to be called off.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The BCCI could allow outdoor training as early as next week
  • Mumbai is at the forefront of India's battle against the pandemic
  • "For Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai," Dhumal said
Related Articles
"End Of Debate": Virat Kohli Settles Who Is The Best Fielder In Team India
"End Of Debate": Virat Kohli Settles Who Is The Best Fielder In Team India
AB De Villiers Says He Would Love To Play For RCB For The "Rest Of My Life"
AB De Villiers Says He Would Love To Play For RCB For The "Rest Of My Life"
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkars Throwback Picture With Sourav Ganguly Is All About Nostalgia
Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Picture With Sourav Ganguly Is All About Nostalgia
"Silver Lining": Rohit Sharma Finds Positives In "Mother Earth" Healing As COVID-19 Becomes New Way Of Life
"Silver Lining": Rohit Sharma Finds Positives In "Mother Earth" Healing As COVID-19 Becomes New Way Of Life
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.