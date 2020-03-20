 
Coronavirus: "Time For Another Partnership": PM Narendra Modi Responds To Mohammad Kaif And Yuvraj Singh

Updated: 20 March 2020 22:56 IST

Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh made an appeal to the people to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh urged people to observe "Janata curfew". © AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the efforts of former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh after they urged people to observe "Janata curfew" to fight the coronavirus outbreak. "Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi on Thursday had urged citizens to follow "Janata curfew" on March 22 in the view of a novel coronavirus outbreak.

After this Yuvraj and Kaif made an appeal to the people to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic

The partnership PM Modi referred to in his tweet was from the Natwest final (2002) where India was given a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif batted well the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Highlights
  • PM Modi hailed the efforts of Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh
  • PM Modi on Thursday had urged citizens to follow "Janata curfew"
  • The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223
