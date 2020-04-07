Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Sunil Gavaskar Donates Rs 59 Lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara Contributes Unspecified Sum

Updated: 07 April 2020 16:25 IST
Sunil Gavaskar donated Rs 35 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Rs 24 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Sunil Gavaskar did not reveal the contribution himself. © PTI

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday donated Rs 59 lakh, while Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara also made an unspecified contribution to the-CARES fund, joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 100 lives in India. Pujara joined skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kedar Jadhav, who are among the current set of cricketers to make significant contributions.

Among former players, Sachin Tendulkar is among the most notable contributors.

Gavaskar, who is now a sought after commentator and analyst of the game, did not reveal the contribution himself but a source close to him confirmed after former Mumbai skipper Amol Mujumdar tweeted the same.

"Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra. Thumbs up superb gesture Sir," Mujumdar said.

Pujara, on his part, thanked all the front-line warriors including doctors, para medical staff, and police, who are doing selfless service at this critical juncture.

"My family & I have contributed our bit to the-CARES Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope that you will to.

"Every single contribution counts, so let us all do our bit and together we will certainly overcome," Pujara stated.

"We would like to convey our deepest gratitude to all the front line warriors - medical professionals, police men/women, grocery staff, and so many others - for their dedication, courage and sacrifices in serving our nation and humanity," he added.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday donated Rs 59 lakh to COVID-19 relief funds
  • Cheteshwar Puajra contributed an unspecified sum to fight the pandemic
  • Gavaskar donated Rs 35 lakh to centre and 24 lakh to state relief fund
