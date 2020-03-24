 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Never Thought Would See My City Like This", Writes Sourav Ganguly Sharing Pictures Of Deserted Kolkata Streets

Updated: 24 March 2020 16:14 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI had to postpone the Indian Premier League 2020 till April 15 after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Never Thought Would See My City Like This", Writes Sourav Ganguly Sharing Pictures Of Deserted Kolkata Streets
Sourav Ganguly shared a few pictures of the Kolkata streets wearing a deserted look. © AFP

The rising cases of Covid-19 has forced the government to enforce a nationwide lockdown in order to keep check on the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has claimed over 16,000 lives globally. India's metropolitan cities, known for their hustle-bustle, are wearing a deserted look after public movement was restricted and people were asked to stay indoors. Posting a few pictures of the deserted streets of Kolkata, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe."

Ganguly, in his tweet, also accepted that the countries across globe are going through a tough time but hoped that things "will change soon for the better".

Ganguly ended his tweet by writing: "Love and affection to all".

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events, including international and domestic cricket, around the world to a standstill.

India's remaining two matches of the One-day International series against South Africa series were called off, while the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been postponed till April 15.

Reacting to the suspension of the IPL, Ganguly had said that the decision to postpone IPL was made because the safety and well-being of the players, staff and all those involved was the top priority.

He also indicated that if IPL manages to get underway after April 15 it will be hard to make up for the time lost hence it will only be a truncated season.

"It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment," Ganguly said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to more than 16,000 deaths globally. India, the number of positive cases has come close to 500 and nine people have died.

The pandemic has forced postponement or cancellation of almost every sports event in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The government has enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb Covid-19 cases
  • Sourav Ganguly tweeted a few pictures of the deserted streets of Kolkata
  • Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI had to postpone the IPL 2020 till April 15
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Says "Cant Remember When I Was Free Last"
Sourav Ganguly Says "Can't Remember When I Was Free Last"
Sourav Ganguly Shares First Look Of State Of The Art New Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB. See Pictures
Sourav Ganguly Shares First Look Of 'State Of The Art' New Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB. See Pictures
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPLs Suspension
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPL's Suspension
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.