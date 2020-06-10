India cricketing superstar Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for putting their lives at risk and serving the nation during the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. CISF's official Twitter account shared a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar and captioned the tweet saying, "We express our humble gratitude to the legendary cricketer, Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt for his kind words of encouragement motivating our personnel who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. Thank you so much".

We express our humble gratitude to the legendary cricketer, Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt for his kind words of encouragement motivating our personnel who are at the forefront in the fight against #Covid19. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/h5cHqlBY2P CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2020

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also shared video messages for CISF. Suresh Raina in the video thanked the force for serving the country during this tough time and thanked them for taking care of cricketers whenever they play matches in the country. CISF's official Twitter handle tweeted the video captioned it saying, "Thank you @ImRaina for your kind words. Your words of encouragement are a great source of Inspiration for CISF personnel who are at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19. We are equally proud of your achievements".

Thank you @ImRaina for your kind words. Your words of encouragement are a great source of Inspiration for CISF personnel who are at the forefront in the battle against #COVID19. We are equally proud of your achievements. pic.twitter.com/s2MQ9i40ax CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan, in his message, also thanked the CISF for helping the country during this crisis and asked the CISF personnel to make sure that they take proper care of themselves as well while serving the nation. CISF shared his message on Twitter as well and wrote, "Thank you @SDhawan for your kind words. This will definitely motivate and encourage #coronawarriors of #CISF to continue their service with utmost dedication and sincerity. Thank you so much".

Thank you @SDhawan25 for your kind words. This will definitely motivate & encourage #Coronawarriors of #CISF to continue their service with utmost dedication & sincerity. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/NQuJijc1aS CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2020

All sporting events have been on hold due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.