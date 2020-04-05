Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Don't Go Out On Streets, World Cup Is Still Some Time Away": Rohit Sharma Urges People To Stay Indoors

Updated: 05 April 2020 23:04 IST

Apart from Rohit Sharma, several former and current cricketers also lit earthen lamp and and candles to honour the efforts of thousands of medical officers, working tirelessly to save lives.

"Dont Go Out On Streets, World Cup Is Still Some Time Away": Rohit Sharma Urges People To Stay Indoors
Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika lit candles, showing solidarity with the nation. © Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to turn off lights and light either an earthen lamp or a candle at 9 pm for nine minutes on Sunday was followed in large numbers across the country. Several cricketers, who had earlier made an appeal to the people to show solidarity, also participated in the initiative. However, in some parts of the country people defied the lockdown protocols and came out on the street to burst firecrackers. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who also lit candles with wife Ritika, urged such people to stay indoors with a hilarious tweet. "Stay indoors India, don't go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away," Rohit tweeted. 

Apart from Rohit, several former and current cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, lit diyas and candles to honour the efforts of thousands of medical officers who are risking their lives daily and working tirelessly to save others' lives.

"My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let's also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness," Sachin tweeted.

"There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand for better tomorrow.. God bless us all," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Indian men's cricket team head coach, Ravi Shastri also paid his "humble tribute to the health warriors" by lighting an earthen lamp.

"I've paid my humble tribute to the Health Warriors. We are all in this together as #TeamIndia. I salute the selfless Heroes - police, security forces, state governments. Thank you, @narendramodi Ji for unifying India #9baje9mintues," Shastri's tweet read.
 
Off-spinner R Ashwin posted video of people lighting diyas in his locality on Twitter. In his next tweet he then took a dig at people who used the opportunity to come out and burst firecrackers.

"But I really do wonder where all these people bought their crackers from and of course ( when is the most important Q)!!," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

In an effort to minimize the spread of coronavirus, the government has imposed a 21-day complete lockdown throughout the country, which will end on April 14.

