Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Lockdown Has Seriously Hit Your Hair The Hardest": Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuvraj Singh

Updated: 01 May 2020 15:45 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his former Mumbai Indians teammate Yuvraj Singh.

"Lockdown Has Seriously Hit Your Hair The Hardest": Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuvraj Singh
Both Rohit Shamra and Yuvraj Singh were part of Mumbai Indians' successful 2019 campaign. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma, who turned 33 on Thursday, took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his former Mumbai Indians teammate Yuvraj Singh. Replying to a video message posted by the Mumbai-based franchise, Rohit Sharma thanked his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates for their birthday wishes while trolling Yuvraj Singh for his hairstyle. "Thank you so much guys. @YUVSTRONG12 lockdown has seriously hit your hair the hardest," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Friday.

Rohit has been very active on social media and has been keeping his fans entertained with Instagram live sessions with other cricketers while urging the people to stay indoors during the nationwide lockdown.

Rohit recently caught up with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the duo talked about various things from coronavirus pandemic and also reflected on their respective cricket careers.

During the interaction, Rohit also went onto to reveal that Yuvraj was his cricket crush when he first walked into the Indian dressing room.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh, I always wanted to see how he prepares and what he does," Rohit Sharma had said.

Rohit, who captains Mumbai Indians, is the most successful captain in the history of IPL. He has guided Mumbai to four titles.

The 33-year-old batsman would have been busy leading Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the lucrative league but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely on April 16.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit trolled Yuvraj Singh for his hairdo amid coronavirus lockdown
  • Rohit's Mumbai Indians teammates wished him on his birthday
  • Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Greets Back To "Bro" Kohlis Birthday Wishes
Rohit Sharma Greets Back To "Bro" Kohli's Birthday Wishes
"Love You Ro": Ritika Sajdeh Posts Heart-Warming Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma. See Pics
"Love You Ro": Ritika Sajdeh Posts Heart-Warming Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma. See Pics
"God Bless You With More Elegant Innings": Virat Kohlis Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma
"God Bless You With More Elegant Innings": Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Says "Havent Heard Any News About MS Dhoni" Since World Cup
Rohit Sharma Says "Haven't Heard Any News About MS Dhoni" Since World Cup
MS Dhonis Last India Match Was In World Cup 2019, Thinks Harbhajan Singh
MS Dhoni's Last India Match Was In World Cup 2019, Thinks Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.