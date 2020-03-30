Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Pragyan Ojha Slams People For Questioning Those Making Donations To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Updated: 30 March 2020 15:28 IST
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said financial help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should not be measured in numbers and that it is strange to see those making contributions being questioned.

Pragyan Ojha retired from all forms of international cricket last month. © Twitter

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha on Monday said financial help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should not be measured in numbers and that it is strange to see those making contributions being questioned for the amounts they are pledging. With the coronavirus outbreak leaving the world in disarray, sportspersons across the globe have come forward and made donations to fight this rapidly-spreading disease.

However, there have been instances where social media users have questioned their contributions and Ojha said it has left him quite bemused.

"It's very strange to see people who are coming forward to give a helping hand in this crisis by donating are being questioned (how much have they donated). A help is a help, it is not measured. We should be thankful to them. #JustAThought #COVID2019india," Ojha, who retired from all forms of cricket last month, wrote on his Twitter handle.

India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded disease.

Among other Indian sportspersons, former captain Sourav Ganguly and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh each, while world badminton champion PV Sindhu contributed Rs 10 lakh.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia donated six months' salary towards the Haryana CM's relief fund.

Suresh Raina and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambir also pledged Rs 52 and 50 lakh respectively.

Runners Dutee Chand and Hima Das have contributed one month's salary towards the cause. 

Highlights
  • Pragyan Ojha said financial help should not be measured in numbers
  • He said it's strange to see those making contributions being questioned
  • Pragyan Ojha retired from all forms of international cricket last month
