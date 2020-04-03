Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: New Zealand's Upcoming Tours To West Indies, Bangladesh In Doubt

Updated: 03 April 2020 08:54 IST

New Zealand Cricket chief executive said trips to the Caribbean scheduled for June-July were "most unlikely", while there were "obvious question marks" about touring Bangladesh in August.

Coronavirus: New Zealands Upcoming Tours To West Indies, Bangladesh In Doubt
NZC conceded upcoming tours to Europe and the West Indies were unlikely to proceed. © AFP

New Zealand Cricket conceded upcoming tours to Europe and the West Indies were unlikely to proceed Friday, with doubts also hanging over a planned visit to Bangladesh. NZC chief executive David White said the trips to Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and the Caribbean scheduled for June-July were "most unlikely", while there were "obvious question marks" about touring Bangladesh in August. "Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good," White said.

He confirmed this month's tour to Sri Lanka by the White Ferns women's team had been cancelled.

All cricket has been stopped as New Zealand undergoes a four-week COVID-19 lockdown and White said NZC was examining possible playing scenarios for next season.

"Our current focus is very much on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket in New Zealand," White said.

New Zealand cricket team had to abandon their tour of Australia in March after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Blacks Caps lost the opening game of the three-match series by 71 runs and were due to play the second in Sydney but had to fly home immediately after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced everyone entering the country from midnight March 15 would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The series in Australia was already being played without fans to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events behind closed doors.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team New Zealand Women New Zealand Women Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand's upcoming tours to Europe and the West Indies unlikely
  • Doubts also hanging over a planned visit to Bangladesh
  • All cricket stopped as New Zealand undergoes a 4-week COVID-19 lockdown
Related Articles
New Zealand Cricketer Brutally Shuts Down Troll Who Asked Him When He Was Retiring
New Zealand Cricketer Brutally Shuts Down Troll Who Asked Him When He Was Retiring
On This Day 5 Years Ago, Australia Beat New Zealand To Win 5th World Cup Title
On This Day 5 Years Ago, Australia Beat New Zealand To Win 5th World Cup Title
Coronavirus: Kane Williamson Gives Pet Dog Slip Catching Practice. Watch
Coronavirus: Kane Williamson Gives Pet Dog Slip Catching Practice. Watch
BCCI Shares Throwback To Sachin Tendulkars First Knock As An Opener
BCCI Shares Throwback To Sachin Tendulkar's First Knock As An Opener
"Real Pressure Is Working To Save Lives": Kane Williamson Thanks Healthcare Workers
"Real Pressure Is Working To Save Lives": Kane Williamson Thanks Healthcare Workers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.