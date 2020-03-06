 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Nepal's Everest Premier League "Temporarily Postponed" Due To Coronavirus

Updated: 06 March 2020 13:09 IST

Nepal's Everest Premier League (EPL), which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle, has been postponed due to coronavirus threat.

Nepals Everest Premier League "Temporarily Postponed" Due To Coronavirus
The Everest Premier League was scheduled to begin on March 14. © AFP

A Twenty20 league in Nepal, which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle among others, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus threat, the organisers of the event have said. According to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo', the Everest Premier League (EPL), which was to start on March 14, would be rescheduled for "the closest possible time whenever the situation is favourable". The tournament was to feature the likes of Gayle, home star Sandeep Lamichhane and Mohammad Shahzad among others. Nepal has only one confirmed case of coronavirus so far. The country's health ministry has, however, asked for a suspension of gatherings to minimise the risk of a spread. 

"We are naturally all sad at today's announcement of having to temporarily postpone the 2020 EPL, but we simply have to put the health and wellbeing of all Nepalis and our overseas players before everything else," the competition's managing director Aamir Akhtar was quoted as saying. 

"We would like to thank the government of Nepal for their support and counsel through this challenging period, and we support entirely the professional advice throughout. 

"I would like to assure that as soon as we are able to go ahead with the 2020 season, we will be working to ensure that it will be a spectacular event the likes of which Nepal has never seen before," he added. 

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China and has so far led to over 3,000 deaths and more than 94,000 infected across the world. 

China, Italy, Korea, Japan and Iran are among the worst hit by the deadly outbreak. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Sandeep Lamichhane Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nepal has temporarily postponed the upcoming edition of EPL
  • The Everest Premier League has been postponed due to coronavirus threat
  • EPL was to feature the likes of Chris Gayle, Sandeep Lamichhane
Related Articles
Chris Gayle Still Has "A Lot To Offer", Wants To Play For Five More Years
Chris Gayle Still Has "A Lot To Offer", Wants To Play For Five More Years
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Opts Out Of ODI Series Against India
India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Opts Out Of ODI Series Against India
Chris Gayle "Certainly No Burden On Our Side", Says Jozi Stars Chief
Chris Gayle "Certainly No Burden On Our Side", Says Jozi Stars' Chief
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.