Watch: Mohammad Kaif Uses Interesting Cricket Analogy To Tell People How To Beat Coronavirus

Updated: 25 March 2020 16:45 IST

Mohammad Kaif used an interesting analogy from cricket field to explain the current situation prevailing in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch: Mohammad Kaif Uses Interesting Cricket Analogy To Tell People How To Beat Coronavirus
Mohammad Kaif welcomed the 21-day nationwide lockdown declared by PM Modi. © Instagram

Former India player Mohammad Kaif tweeted a video to urge people to practice social distancing by staying indoors in order to stop the deadly coronavirus. Kaif also welcomed the 21-day nationwide lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. "Fully support the government's decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown," Kaif tweeted, lending full support to the lockdown move. "Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice," he added.

Kaif used an interesting analogy from cricket field to explain the current situation prevailing in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In sporting terms, there is only one way to get rid of coronavirus. As it is (coronavirus) is trying to play a big shot, you have to spread your field and send your close-in fielders at the fence. Doing so will help you get coronavirus caught near the ropes," Kaif said in the video.

Kaif, known for his electric fielding during his playing days, also urged people to maintain hygiene by washing hands properly at regular intervals and practice social distancing as it is the only way to avoid the virus from spreading.

Since PM Modi's announcement, several cricketers, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, have requested fellow Indian citizens to strictly follow the government's latest directives and stay at home and practice social distancing.

The Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also welcomed the move, calling it the "absolute need of the hour".

Apart from Indian players, former England player Kevin Pietersen also tweeted a message in Hindi for his fans from India, urging them to follow the government's directives and stay indoors.

