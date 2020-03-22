India Test opener Mayank Agarwal is making the most of his time at home with workout sessions as gyms remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic . Agarwal posted a series of pictures of him working out in the lawn area and at home, doing strength training exercises. "#TeamIndia opener @mayankcricket giving us fitness goals from home," the BCCI said in a tweet with the photos. India's fielding coach R Sridhar was also seen giving his boys fitness tips from home.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team's official handle, Sridhar was seen doing ab exercises.

India's home series with South Africa was postponed even after the Proteas touching base in India and the first of the three ODIs being washed out in Dharamshala. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has gripped the world.

