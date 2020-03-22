 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar Give Fans Fitness Goals From Home

Updated: 22 March 2020 21:44 IST

Mayank Agarwal is making the most of his time at home with workout sessions as gyms remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar Give Fans Fitness Goals From Home
Mayank Agarwal was seen doing some strength training exercises. © Twitter

India Test opener Mayank Agarwal is making the most of his time at home with workout sessions as gyms remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Agarwal posted a series of pictures of him working out in the lawn area and at home, doing strength training exercises. "#TeamIndia opener @mayankcricket giving us fitness goals from home," the BCCI said in a tweet with the photos. India's fielding coach R Sridhar was also seen giving his boys fitness tips from home.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team's official handle, Sridhar was seen doing ab exercises.

India's home series with South Africa was postponed even after the Proteas touching base in India and the first of the three ODIs being washed out in Dharamshala. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has gripped the world.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal is making the most of his time at home
  • Agarwal posted a series of pictures of him working out in the lawn area
  • India's fielding coach R Sridhar was also seen giving fitness tips
Related Articles
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
"Stop Posing, Start Playing": Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand
"Stop Posing, Start Playing": Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand
"Toss Turned Out To Be Very Important": Virat Kohli After Indias 10-Wicket Loss
"Toss Turned Out To Be Very Important": Virat Kohli After India's 10-Wicket Loss
NZ vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says India Not In A Stage To "Look Very Far", Need To Play Session By Session
NZ vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says India Not In A Stage To "Look Very Far", Need To Play Session By Session
NZ vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: Mayank Agarwal Scores Fifty But Trent Boults All-Round Display Hands New Zealand Complete Control
NZ vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: Mayank Agarwal Scores Fifty But Trent Boult's All-Round Display Hands New Zealand Complete Control
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.