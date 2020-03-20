The coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries around the world to seal their borders and impose a complete lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and urged the citizens to follow a "Janta Curfew" from 7am to 9pm on Sunday, March 22. Since then, several cricketers , including Indian skipper Virat Kohli , have come out in support of the move and urged people to stay indoors in order to keep the deadly COVID-19 virus from spreading. Former England player Kevin Pietersen also took to Twitter to urge his fans in India to follow the directives put in place by the government. Through his tweet, Pietersen urged the people to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Namaste india hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai, hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe, yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar," Pietersen tweeted.

Namaste india hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar



My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 20, 2020

Earlier, several Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul urged people to come together and create awareness about this virus, which has killed over 9,000 people across globe.

They also praised the efforts of the doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country who are working tirelessly to treat those infected by the virus without thinking about their own well-being.

In his address, PM Modi also requested citizens to refrain from panic buying and reassured them that there isn't any shortage of the essentials.

This ongoing pandemic has either led to the postponement or cancellation of most sporting events around the world .

From the French Open to Euro 2020, major sporting events have been hit hard, which has resulted in them being postponed.

In India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to begin from March 29 has been pushed to April 15.