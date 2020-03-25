Coronavirus: Kevin Pietersen's Hindi Post Urges Indian Fans To Stay At Home

Kevin Pietersen, former England batsman, has been actively tweeting in Hindi to impress his Indian fans. In his latest post which he shared on his social media platforms, Pietersen says, "Namaste India, Sun ne me aya hai ki aapki awasta bhi hamari tarah hai, PM Modi ne 21 days ka pura desh lockdown karne ka aadesh diya hai. Mera anurodh hai ki aap iss nirdesh ka palan kare. Hum sab ek joot hoke iska Samna karenge aur corona ko harayenge aur isse bahar niklenge. Kripa kar ke aapne aapne ghar main mein rahe aur surakshit rahe". He ended the post by saying "love my hindi teacher @shreevats1.

Kevin Pietersen made his international debut in ODI cricket back in 2004 against Zimbabwe. The very next year, Pietersen was given a chance to represent England in Test cricket. He made his debut against Australia during the historic 2005 Ashes series. He went on to play 104 Test matches in his career and scored 8181 runs with an average of 47.29 with 23 centuries under his belt.

In ODIs, Pietersen went on to score 4440 runs in 136 games with an average of 40.73 and 9 centuries.

Talking about T20I's, the right-handed batsman featured in 37 games and score 1176 runs with an average of and a strike rate of 141.52.

Earlier, PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the entire country for 21 days. Many cricketers ranging from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the move and requested citizens to adhere to the new regulations imposed by the government. All sporting events across the globe have been postponed as countries fight against COVID-19.