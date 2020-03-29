Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Karnataka State Cricket Association To Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each In Centre And State COVID-19 Relief Funds

Updated: 29 March 2020 20:40 IST

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka State Cricket Association To Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each In Centre And State COVID-19 Relief Funds
The BCCI on Saturday contributed Rs 51 crore towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. © AFP

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Rs 50 Lacs toward CM Karnataka Government State relief fund," said a KSCA spokesperson.

"The donation is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens.

"The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to provide any other necessary support to the state machinery," the spokesperson added.

The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 worldwide including 25 in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday contributed Rs 51 crore towards fighting the health crisis.

Besides KSCA, the state associations who have come forward to help include Cricket Association of Bengal, Mumbai Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KSCA said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to centre and state governments
  • The BCCI has contributed Rs 51 crore towards fighting the coronavirus
  • The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 worldwide
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Wanted To "Make Rs 30 Lakh" From Cricket And Live Peacefully In Ranchi, Says Wasim Jaffer
MS Dhoni Wanted To "Make Rs 30 Lakh" From Cricket And Live Peacefully In Ranchi, Says Wasim Jaffer
"Crucial Phase This": Ravi Shastri Urges People To Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
"Crucial Phase This": Ravi Shastri Urges People To Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Australias 6-Month Travel Ban Can Affect Indias Tour Later This Year
Coronavirus: Australia's 6-Month Travel Ban Can Affect India's Tour Later This Year
On This Day, Virender Sehwag Became First Indian To Hit Triple-Century In Tests
On This Day, Virender Sehwag Became First Indian To Hit Triple-Century In Tests
MS Dhoni May Have "One More Burst" In Next Two Years For India: Brad Hogg
MS Dhoni May Have "One More Burst" In Next Two Years For India: Brad Hogg
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.