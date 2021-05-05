Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that his and elder brother Yusuf Pathan's cricket academy will be providing provide free meals to the coronavirus affected people in South Delhi. Irfan Pathan, in his tweet, said that with country battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for everyone to come forward and help those in need.

"While the nation is in the midst of second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi," Irfan tweeted.

While the nation is in the midst of second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8Binh0HH2h — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 5, 2021

Irfan Pathan, who announced his retirement from international cricket in January last year, was part of IPL's commentators' panel. The BCCI, after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, unanimously decided to indefinitely suspend the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The decision was taken after several players from different IPL teams, including Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for COVID-19.

Promoted

In the last 24 hours, 3,780 people died of Covid1-9 in India which is the highest in a day. The total number of fatalities has reached 2,26,188. India's Covid caseload hit 2.06 crore with over 3.82 lakh new cases as the crisis continues to crush the healthcare system.

In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. India is second only to the United States in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.