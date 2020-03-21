 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: Ireland-Bangladesh Series Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Updated: 21 March 2020 22:25 IST

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Ireland-Bangladesh Series Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Ireland's seven-match series against Bangladesh has been postponed. © AFP

Ireland's seven-match series against Bangladesh became on Saturday the latest casualty to be inflicted on the cricket calendar by the coronavirus pandemic. The three one-day internationals in Belfast and four Twenty20 matches in England, scheduled to take place in May, have been postponed in line with British and Irish government advice against the staging of sporting events with mass gatherings and travel restrictions.

"We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and the wider community, and will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months," said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland.

"We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty."

The United Kingdom is entering a second weekend of sporting shutdown that is expected to last for at least a couple of months.

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pubs, restaurants and gyms across the UK were closed on Friday, while schools will remain open only for the children of key workers to try and halt the spread of the virus.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Ireland Ireland Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The United Kingdom is entering a second weekend of sporting shutdown
  • The shutdown is expected to last for at least a couple of months
  • No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28
Related Articles
Sanjay Bangar Not Taking Up Bangladesh Cricket Boards Coaching Offer
Sanjay Bangar Not Taking Up Bangladesh Cricket Board's Coaching Offer
Bangladesh Want Sanjay Bangar As Batting Consultant Before Australia Tests
Bangladesh Want Sanjay Bangar As Batting Consultant Before Australia Tests
Coronavirus: Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Indefinitely
Coronavirus: Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Indefinitely
2nd T20I: Liton Das Stars As Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe To Clinch T20I Series
2nd T20I: Liton Das Stars As Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe To Clinch T20I Series
Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones World XI vs Asia XI Matches Amid Coronavirus Fears
Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones World XI vs Asia XI Matches Amid Coronavirus Fears
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.