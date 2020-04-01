Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Indian Cricketers Face Backlash For Supporting Pakistan's Coronavirus Campaign

Updated: 01 April 2020 15:30 IST
Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have unleashed a social media storm by backing former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had supported Shahid Afridi's foundation. © AFP

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have unleashed a social media storm by backing former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The two countries are bitter rivals and the move touched a raw nerve in India. Afridi's appeal for donations to help people affected by the deadly virus in Pakistan has had overwhelming support from leading cricketers. Harbhajan urged people to contribute in a video message, and called on other cricketers in the two countries to make similar appeals.

"These are testing times, it's time to look out for each other," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter in a call for funds.

While Afridi thanked the two, Indian Twitter users reacted with fury at the support for a rival player.

"Do you have any sense?" wrote one Twitter user. "Lost respect" for Harbhajan Singh, added another. "Sorry guys you lost it."

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013.

World Cup-winning batsman Yuvraj, who made a return from cancer before finally retiring last year, has also raised money to fight coronavirus through his 'YouWeCan' foundation.

India, which has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 24, has so far confirmed more than 1,600 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.

