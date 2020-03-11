 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India vs South Africa: India Might Limit Use Of Saliva To Shine Ball Amid Coronavirus Fear, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Updated: 11 March 2020 14:17 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that Indian bowlers might limit the usage of saliva to shine the ball during the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

India vs South Africa: India Might Limit Use Of Saliva To Shine Ball Amid Coronavirus Fear, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named in the 15-member ODI squad on Sunday. © AFP

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that they might limit the usage of saliva to shine the white ball during the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Bhuvneshwar, however, said a decision on this will be taken by the team doctor during a meeting later on Wednesday. "We have thought about this thing (not using saliva) but I can't say right now we will not use saliva because if we don't use saliva then how will we shine the ball. Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well," the 31-year-old pacer, who is returning to the team after recovering from sports hernia surgery, said during the post-match press conference here. 

"But it's a valid point and let's see we will have a team meeting today and whatever instruction we get or whatever is the best option we will do. It all depends on the team doctor and what advice he gives us," he added. 

Amid the ever-rising danger of the Coronavirus outbreak with more than 40 positive cases in the country, Bhuvneshwar said they are taking every possible precaution in these difficult times. 

He, however, refused to speculate on whether the upcoming Indian Premier League will be disrupted by the deadly disease. 

"You cannot say anything right now because it's taking a dangerous situation in India. But we are taking every precaution we can take. We have a team doctor with us and he is giving us instructions about dos and don'ts. So we hope it won't go (spread) much further," he said. 

Just like other teams, Indian players have also been advised to stay away from fans. 

"Few dos and don'ts which the team doctor wants us to do. Simple things like maintaining hygiene, keep washing your hands regularly and not going closer to fans and all those things. 

"But we cannot avoid fans because they love us, they support us. In the meantime, we can try and not get too much closer to them. We can avoid as much as we can," he added. 

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had said that the Proteas could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India in the wake of the outbreak. 

Despite the Covid19 wreaking havoc worldwide, South Africa went ahead with the tour only after their medical and security team gave a go-ahead after doing a risk assessment. 

The second match of the series will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and Kolkata on March 18.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar said that bowlers might limit use of saliva to shine the ball
  • India take on South Africa in the ODI series opener in Dharamsala
  • Boucher had said that South Africa could avoid the customary handshakes
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Return As India Announce 15-Member Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Return As India Announce 15-Member Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery In London
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery In London
"World T20 9 Months Away, First Thing Is Getting Fit": Bhuvneshwar Kumar
"World T20 9 Months Away, First Thing Is Getting Fit": Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Refused To Go To NCA: Report
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Refused To Go To NCA: Report
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Confirmed As Bhuvneshwar Kumars Replacement For ODI Series
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Confirmed As Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Replacement For ODI Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.