From Yuvraj Singh To KL Rahul, Cricket Fraternity Backs PM Modi's "Janata Curfew"

Updated: 20 March 2020 14:14 IST
After Virat Kohli, several players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and many others took to Twitter and asked the people to follow the guidelines which have been laid out by the government.

From Yuvraj Singh To KL Rahul, Cricket Fraternity Backs PM Modis "Janata Curfew"
Yuvraj Singh and several other cricketers urged people to stay indoors. © AFP

Cricketers from around the country have backed PM Modi's "Janata Curfew" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. After Virat Kohli, several players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and many others took to Twitter and asked the people to follow the guidelines which have been laid out by the government. In his address, the Prime Minister also requested citizens to refrain from panic buying and reassured them that there isn't any shortage of the essentials.  The "Janata Curfew" will begin from 7:00 am and will go on till 9:00 pm on Sunday (March 22).

In a tweet shared by Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian batsman says, "Let's collectively follow PM @ narendramodi ji. It is real, but we can fight #COVID19! ". He added, "I urge every Indian to join me in spreading Hygenic awareness and supporting our community against coronavirus.

Rishabh Pant tweeted, "In these tough times we need to stay vigilant and follow the instructions put in place by our government for our safety.. Also a huge shoutout to all our health professionals who are working tirelessly to keep our country safe, Heroes!"

Indian batsman KL Rahul also praised the healthcare professionals by tweeting, "These are testing times for all and I salute the work being done by our doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures put in place by the government. Be safe and alert #IndiaFightsCorona."

Harbhajan Singh also backed PM Modi's move as he took to Twitter to say, "One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji's suggestions and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every Indian to do so #letskilthevirus together India".

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma along with husband Virat Kohli, in a video message, urged the people to stay indoors and practice self-isolation.

Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Cricketers from around the country have backed PM Modi's "Janata Curfew"
  • Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and others urged people to stay indoors
  • The "Janata Curfew" will begin from 7:00 am and will go on till 9:00 pm
