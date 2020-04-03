Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: England Captain Joe Root Trying To Make Most Of Enforced Break

Updated: 03 April 2020 21:03 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board have postponed all domestic cricket until at least May 28.

Coronavirus: England Captain Joe Root Trying To Make Most Of Enforced Break
Joe Root wants to make the most of some unexpected extra time with his family. © AFP

England Test captain Joe Root wants to make the most of some unexpected extra time with his family as he urged his side to reflect on their game while cricket is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday should have seen Root leading England in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. But the tour was halted midway through a warm-up match on March 13, before the two-Test series had even started, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have postponed all domestic cricket until at least May 28.

"Getting the chance to spend time with family at home is obviously something we don't get a huge amount of," said Root, the father of a three-year-old son, in a conference call.

"Very strange times we are living in. I think it's important that when we get our opportunities we try to help and support everyone around us and really come together like we've seen a lot of throughout the whole nation over the last couple of weeks."

While there may not be any cricket, Root's responsibilities as Test captain are still continuing as he checks on the health and well-being of his squad.

"I've actually been in touch with every single player across the course of the winter throughout the last couple of weeks to make sure everyone is OK, make sure everyone is getting their stuff done," he said.

England drew the Ashes series last year before winning away to South Africa.

They are supposed to play three-Test series against both the West Indies and Pakistan in the English summer, although the future of those campaigns remains uncertain.

"Trying to get a bit of feedback as well. We now have some time on our hands to have a good assessment of where we are as a team," said Root.

"I suppose (we can) look at a few things and use this as an opportunity to really improve things and where we might want to take the team forward. There is obviously a lot going around in sport, a lot of uncertainty about when things will start again.

"I think one thing that the guys have done really well is try to stay active, stay fit, stay positive. That's been quite clear when I've called with everyone."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Root urged his side to reflect on their game while cricket is put on hold
  • England drew the Ashes last year before winning away to South Africa
  • Root's responsibilities as Test captain are still continuing
Related Articles
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
Sport Can Play Huge Role In Uplifting World From Isolation Caused By Coronavirus: Eoin Morgan
Sport Can Play Huge Role In Uplifting World From Isolation Caused By Coronavirus: Eoin Morgan
English Cricket Chief Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut In Coronavirus Response
English Cricket Chief Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut In Coronavirus Response
Jos Buttler Auctions World Cup Final Shirt To Raise Funds In Fight Against Coronavirus
Jos Buttler Auctions World Cup Final Shirt To Raise Funds In Fight Against Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.