Cricket Scotland Offer To Host Australia, New Zealand Behind Closed Doors

Updated: 29 April 2020 11:56 IST

Scotland have matches scheduled against New Zealand and Australia in June.

Domestic cricket in Scotland is currently suspended. © AFP

Cricket Scotland is willing to host its scheduled matches against New Zealand and Australia behind closed doors if necessary. The matches against New Zealand and Australia have not officially been postponed yet. However, it looks unlikely that they will go ahead as planned. New Zealand are slated to play a T20I against Scotland on June 10 and then an ODI on June 12, while Australia are slated to play just one T20I against Scotland on June 29. "We are planning our way through and waiting to see what happens with advice. That's all we can do at this stage. New Zealand aren't going to Holland, and we're just waiting to be guided by what their board says before we make any final decision," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gus Mackay, Cricket Scotland''s CEO, as saying.

"We have a temporary set-up at The Grange. If we got the go-ahead to play internationals behind closed doors, it's something we'd consider and something we would be able to do. We do make money staging internationals, but if we had to play an international game behind closed doors it would definitely be feasible - the cost of temporary stands would be taken out of the equation," he added.

The first leg of New Zealand's European tour, an ODI series in the Netherlands, has been already postponed last week following advice from the Dutch government.

Australia's T20I in Scotland was due to be played immediately before their six-match limited-overs series in England, which looks likely to be pushed towards September.

The domestic cricket season in Scotland has been indefinitely suspended.

Euro T20 Slam's inaugural season is slated to take place this summer following last year's postponement, but its status is in doubt due to the coronavirus.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Scotland Scotland Cricket
Highlights
  • New Zealand are slated to play one T20I and one ODI against Scotland
  • Australia are scheduled to play one T20I against Scotland in June
  • Scotland have offered to play the matches behind closed doors if allowed
