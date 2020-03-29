Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Cheteshwar Pujara Spends "Quality Time" At Home With Family Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Updated: 29 March 2020 11:16 IST

The BCCI took to twitter to reveal how India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Cheteshwar Pujara Spends "Quality Time" At Home With Family Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Cheteshwar Pujara is enjoying quality time at home with his family amid 21-day nationwide lockdown. © Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Sunday to share a few pictures of Cheteshwar Pujara spending "quality time" at home with his family. "The Pujara family is spending some quality time home. Some household chores & fun time with the little one. Stay Home, Stay Safe," the photos were captioned by the Indian cricket board's twitter handle. Cheteshwar Pujara, like most other sportspersons around the globe, is spending time at home as the world fights against coronavirus pandemic.

In the pictures shared by the BCCI, Pujara can be seeing playing with his daughter and helping his wife with household chores.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The coronavirus has infected over 6,00,000 people across the globe and has taken more than 30,000 lives worldwide.

Many cricketers and other athletes from across the country extended their support for the lockdown, urging their fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Various sports events around the world have either been cancelled or postponed as precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC chief agreed to delay Tokyo Olympics 2020 by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

On March 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till April 15.

Other major sporting events like UEFA Champions League, Euro Cup and ATP tournaments are also postponed as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus.

Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara BCCI Cricket
