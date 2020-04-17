Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Ben Stokes Slams Citizens For Taking To The Streets While Clapping For Healthcare Workers

Updated: 17 April 2020 17:16 IST

People in England assembled to cheer for the coronavirus healthcare workers, violating all social distancing norms.

Ben Stokes has been spending time with his family at the moment. © AFP

Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder, slammed his fellow citizens in a Twitter post for not following social distancing. Stokes took to the social media platform and wrote, "Let's go to the bridge tonight and clap with loads of other people to show our support to the NHS, it's fine if we put other people at risk as long as we get seen on camera clapping I'm cool with it" "SERIOUSLY". Ben Stokes shared a video along with his tweet where many people had gathered on a bridge and were seen clapping. Governments around the world have made it clear that it is important to maintain social distancing at all times as it helps in the fight against coronavirus.

England has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic as there are more than 1,00,000 confirmed cases in the country. England cricketers and other sports personalities from across the globe have asked citizens to follow guidelines laid out by their respective governments.

Ben Stokes, much like other sports personalities has been spending time with his family. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was scheduled to play in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which for now has been postponed indefinitely. Stokes has played 34 matches in the Indian Premier League and has scored 635 runs with a strike rate of 132.01. He has scalped 26 wickets with an economy rate of 8.25 as well. 

The official announcement from the BCCI came on Thursday after PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown in India till May 3.

Topics mentioned in this article Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Cricket
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes slammed people in a post on Twitter.
  • He slammed them for flouting coronavirus rules imposed by the government
  • The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was scheduled to play in the IPL
