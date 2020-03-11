Coronavirus: BCCI Issues List Of Precautions Against COVID-19 Ahead Of 1st ODI Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued a host of precautionary measures against Coronavirus for players, support staff and state associations. The BCCI, in a release, also said that its medical team was constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the players have been informed about the Do's and Don'ts of personal hygiene. Apart from some basic precautionary measures like washing hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitizers and covering mouth while sneezing or coughing, the BCCI has also directed players to "avoid close contact and interaction with individuals outside the team environment". The players have also been advised not to handle unknown phones for selfies and avoid handshake.

The board has also directed players to "avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised" till the virus effect subsides.

"The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, state association about the thorough sanitization of all the facilities before and during team use," the release added.

Apart from players' safety, the board has also asked the state associations to spread awareness about the virus among fans using suitable means, including posters, hoardings and public announcements.

The board has also directed the stadium authorities to equip their public washrooms with hand wash liquids as well as hand sanitizers.

"The medical staff and first aiders at the stadiums will be keeping a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary."

India will kick-start the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday.