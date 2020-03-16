 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Indefinitely

Updated: 16 March 2020 14:16 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5.

Coronavirus: Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Indefinitely
PCB has postponed the upcoming ODI and the Test match against Bangladesh. © AFP

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday jointly decided to postpone their upcoming ODI and Test series indefinitely. The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) commitment. The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

"The Bangladesh men's national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second WTC from April 5-9," PCB said in a statement.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.

However, the PSL semi-finals and final will be held as scheduled behind closed doors.

In the PSL 2020 semi-finals, Multan Sultans will face former champions Peshawar Zalmi while Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in Lahore on March 17 in the other last-four match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Another international cricket series affected by coronavirus pandemic
  • PCB postpone ODI and Test match against Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29
Related Articles
Lynnsanity In PSL: Australia Star Chris Lynn Blitzes 55-Ball 113 For Lahore Qalandars. Watch
'Lynnsanity In PSL': Australia Star Chris Lynn Blitzes 55-Ball 113 For Lahore Qalandars. Watch
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar
Coronavirus: Remaining Pakistan Super League Matches Behind Closed Doors
Coronavirus: Remaining Pakistan Super League Matches Behind Closed Doors
World Test Championship Table After Indias Series Loss To New Zealand
World Test Championship Table After India's Series Loss To New Zealand
Asian Cricket Council To Decide Asia Cup Venue On March 3, Says PCB Official
Asian Cricket Council To Decide Asia Cup Venue On March 3, Says PCB Official
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.