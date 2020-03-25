 
Coronavirus: Bangladesh Cricketers Donate Half-Month Salary To Government Relief Fund

Updated: 25 March 2020 22:23 IST

Out of 27 players who have decided to donate their half-month salaries, 17 are in the Bangladesh Cricket Board central contract list while the others played in the national team recently.

27 Bangladesh players have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to the government fund. © AFP

Bangladesh cricketers have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to the government fund as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, 27 players are donating half of their monthly salaries. Among them 17 players are in BCB contract list and remaining 10 players have played in the national team recently.

"The whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to aware people in social media to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic," said a joint statement from the players.

"But we believe we have many more things to do rather than just increasing awareness among people. 17 players, who are in the central contract of BCB, and 10 other players who took part in recent series for national team; in total we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus.

"After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka . May be this fund is not that much compare to the fight against coronavirus. But if we all together can contribute from our own positions, then in combined, it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus.

"If we can take the responsibilities and try to make contribution wholeheartedly rather than criticizing others, then we can win the war against coronavirus. Everyone please stay home, stay safe. Be well and keep our country safe," it said.

A total of 39 have tested positive of the deadly virus in Bangladesh with five deaths.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket
