Watch: AB De Villiers' "Boring Meditation Routine" Takes His Wife By "Surprise"

Updated: 05 April 2020 16:31 IST

The video shows AB de Villiers lying down on the floor and practicing a "boring meditation routine" which he claims he can do for hours.

AB de Villiers took his wife Danielle by surprise in his latest Instagram post. © Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has forced government authorities across globe to enforce a lockdown in their respective countries to safeguard the health interest of its citizens. Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers is among many engaging in different and rather unusual activities to kill time during the lockdown. In a video posted on Instagram, De Villiers can be seen lying down on the floor and practicing a "boring meditation routine" which he claims he can do for hours. The video, recorded by his wife Danielle, shows De Villiers throwing the ball towards the ceiling and then catching it. While at first glance, the video looks like a boring exercise the best part comes at the very end as De Villiers throws the ball towards his wife, taking her by surprise.

Sharing the video of the whole incident, De Villiers wrote: "It was a slow start to this rainy Saturday morning! She thought she was gonna record my boring meditation routine without me knowing, but I had a surprise for her and then stole the video from her too."

"Well, video creds @danielledevilliers , and I must admit, since I was a little boy this has been one of my favourite things to do, it wasn't just a once off lockdown exercise, I can do this for hours," he added.

De Villiers, known for his ability to hit shots to all parts of the ground, shocked the world by calling time on his international career in May 2018, with just over a year to go to the World Cup 2019.

In his absence, South Africa struggled and exited the tournament at the group stage, with their only notable win coming against Australia.

Since then, there have been numerous talks about De Villiers coming out of international retirement and making a comeback to the national team ahead of the men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. F

Former skipper Faf du Plessis and head coach Mark Boucher both have acknowledged it in public.

"If AB is in good form and he is raring to go and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go. It's not about egos or anything like that, it's about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition," Boucher had said in February.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Cricket
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers is among many engaging in unusual activities to kill time
  • De Villiers was lying down on the floor and practicing his boring routine
  • De Villiers takes his wife by surprise towards the end of the video
