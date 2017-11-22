 
Cooch Behar Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul Against Madhya Pradesh

Updated: 22 November 2017 23:33 IST

Arjun, a promising left arm seamer, ended with figures of 5-95 in 26 overs in the second innings of the match played at the MCA's Bandra-Kurla Complex

Arjun Tendulkar starred with the ball for Mumbai in Cooch Behar Trophy match. © Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, returned with a five wicket-haul for Mumbai Under-19 in a Cooch Behar Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Arjun, a promising left arm seamer, ended with figures of 5-95 in 26 overs in the second innings of the match played at the MCA's Bandra-Kurla Complex. In the first innings, Arjun had figures of 1-42. The match was drawn and Mumbai took the first innings lead to grab three points.

Madhya Pradesh U-19 after put into bat scored 361 in their first innings, Mumbai replied strongly by putting on board 506 all out to take the lead.

In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh declared for 411/8 and Mumbai were 47/1 in their second innings when the match was declared drawn.

Highlights
  • Arjun picked up five wickets for Mumbai
  • Arjun had figures of 1-42 in the first innings
  • The match was declared drawn
