 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Concussion Subs Introduced To County Cricket After ECB Nod

Updated: 21 March 2018 22:59 IST

The rule changes, which also include restrictions on bat sizes and punishments for 'mock fielding' will apply across all men's county competitions.

Concussion Subs Introduced To County Cricket After ECB Nod
Image for representative purpose only © AFP

Concussion substitutes and penalty runs for on-field disciplinary offences will be introduced into county cricket this coming season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. The rule changes, which also include restrictions on bat sizes and punishments for 'mock fielding' will apply across all men's county competitions and the Women's Super League. Last season, Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher was struck a sickening blow by a ball hit back down the ground by Warwickshire's Sam Hain in a Twenty20 Blast match and left the field. Under the standard Laws of Cricket, substitutes for injured players are only permitted to field, not bat or bowl.

But under the ECB plan "like for like" replacements will be allowed if approved by the match liaison officer, who will act on medical advice.

"We appreciate that the phrase 'like for like' leaves a need for some flexibility and interpretation," said Alan Fordham, the ECB's head of cricket operations.

"We will take into account the cricket that remains to be played and will aim to replace the resource lost by the affected side -- but not so much that they are advantaged by a concussion replacement.

"For example they would not gain permission for a specialist batsman to be replaced by a specialist bowler if they were bowling in the fourth innings, or for a fast bowler to be replaced by a spinner if that team were to be bowling later in the match."

MCC approved a change to the Laws of Cricket last year in a bid to improve player conduct and teams could now be handed five-run penalties if they commit two level-one offences or one level-two offence, under the ECB's code of conduct, in a match.

Offences covered under these code clauses include using "obscene or insulting" language, making deliberate physical contact with another player and showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

These punishments will be in addition to the fines and suspensions handed out by the ECB.

Mock fielding, described as a "deliberate attempt by a fielder to deceive the batsman", will carry a five-run penalty as well.

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Concussion substitutes will be introduced into county cricket
  • The rule changes also include restrictions on bat sizes
  • MCC had approved a change to the Laws of Cricket last year
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Chris Lynn, Andre Russell Likely To Play KKR
IPL 2018: Chris Lynn, Andre Russell Likely To Play KKR's Season Opener
Indian Premier League: DRS To Debut In IPL 2018, Says Chairman Rajeev Shukla
Indian Premier League: DRS To Debut In IPL 2018, Says Chairman Rajeev Shukla
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies Beat Scotland By 5 Runs (DLS) To Qualify For 2019 World Cup
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies Beat Scotland By 5 Runs (DLS) To Qualify For 2019 World Cup
Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre
Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre
IPL Captains Not To Attend Opening Ceremony. Here
IPL Captains Not To Attend Opening Ceremony. Here's Why
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.