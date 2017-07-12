 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Committee of Administrators Wants Kapil Dev As Part Of Steering Committee For Players Body

Updated: 12 July 2017 16:16 IST

The COA in its fourth Status Report submitted to Supreme Court has intimated the Apex Court that Mohinder Amarnath and Kumble have "communicated their inability to be part of the Steering Committee" and Edulji can't be a part as she is a member of COA.

Committee of Administrators Wants Kapil Dev As Part Of Steering Committee For Players Body
The World Cup winning captain has been actively involved with media commitments including commentary ©

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has recommended former India captain Kapil Dev's name as a part of the four-member steering committee that will help in the formation of Players' Association as per Lodha Panel Recommendation. Two other recommended members are former Test opener Anshuman Gaekwad and wicketkeeper Bharath Reddy, while GK Pillai is the third one. The Lodha Panel in its recommendation initially wanted a steering committee with GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath, Diana Edulji and Anil Kumble.

The COA in its fourth Status Report submitted to Supreme Court has intimated the Apex Court that Mohinder Amarnath and Kumble have "communicated their inability to be part of the Steering Committee" and Edulji can't be a part as she is a member of COA.

While Pillai remains in the steering committee, Kapil is a big name that COA has recommended.

A few days back, Kapil took to Twitter to deny reports about him being a part of Players' Body as in some quarters it was reported that he will head the Players' Association in Haryana.

The legendary World Cup winning captain has been actively involved with media commitments including commentary, writing columns and appearing on TV channels. Whether Kapil will be able to take time out from his busy schedule is something one needs to check.

Gaekwad, a former India coach, has also been associated with the administration as a part of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Bharath Reddy, the former Tamil Nadu gloveman, who was a part of the Indian team during their 1979 tour to England has also been in cricket administration.

COA has also requested for replacements of Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye. Guha had resigned from the COA and Limaye is set to join National Stock Exchange (NSE) as its new Managing Director and chief executive.

Topics : India Kapil Dev Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • COA recommended Kapil Dev's name for four-member steering committee
  • Lodha Panel wanted a steering committee with GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath
  • COA requested for replacements of Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Will Bounce Back In The Champions Trophy, Says Kapil Dev
Virat Kohli Will Bounce Back In The Champions Trophy, Says Kapil Dev
India Can Defend ICC Champions Trophy If There Are No Injuries: Kapil Dev
India Can Defend ICC Champions Trophy If There Are No Injuries: Kapil Dev
The Other Sunil-Kapil Controversy You May Not be Aware of
The Other Sunil-Kapil Controversy You May Not be Aware of
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.