COA Member Diana Edulji Expresses Dissent Over Conflict Of Interest Clearance Of CAC

Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji on Monday expressed her dissent but was overruled 2-1, clearing the Kapil Dev-led panel of conflict of interest and paving the way for them to appoint the next Indian men's coach. Edulji's opinion was at variance with committee chairman Vinod Rai and her other colleague Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge. "It was a 2-1 call (against me). I said it has to go to the Ethics Officer (DK Jain) to decide on conflict of interest. Ad-Hoc committee is not in the constitution. As such I have voiced my dissent," Edulji told PTI after the CoA meeting.

A section in BCCI, however, questioned Edulji's intention.

The new ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Kapil and two others in Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad, also selected the women's coach and Edulji had protested calling the formation of the committee and WV Raman's appointment illegal.

Edulji had once again questioned the manner of appointment of an ad-hoc body which she claimed doesn't come under CoA purview.

"It is not CoA's domain to decide who is conflicted or not. It has to be done by the Ethics Officer. I stick to my earlier stand (when Raman was appointed). An ad-hoc committee cannot pick the coach. It is not in the constitution," Edulji further added.