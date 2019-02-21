 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

CoA Meet On Friday To Discuss Playing Pakistan In World Cup

Updated: 21 February 2019 23:41 IST

The BCCI is also expected to take up the matter at the upcoming ICC meeting from February 27-March 2.

CoA Meet On Friday To Discuss Playing Pakistan In World Cup
The subject of playing Pakistan in the ICC World Cup is likely to top the agenda. © AFP

The subject of playing Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 is likely to top the agenda when the Supreme Court appointed BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) meets on Friday as calls for boycotting the neighbour in the marquee tournament in the United Kingdom have come from all quarters. Many former and present cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Chetan Chauhan and Harbhajan Singh have unequivocally denounced the Pakistan-backed Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers on February 14 but said that pulling out of the clash against the green brigade will only result in India losing out vital points.

According to reports, the CoA had on Wednesday directed the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban Sarfaraz Ahmed's men from the World Cup, a ploy which could backfire as the other participants may not support India's call.

Even if the BCCI opts to write to the ICC on Pakistan's removal from the World Cup, the Indian board, apparently the richest cricket governing body in the world, will have to find a consensus in the upcoming Annual Board Meeting in April.

With India no longer enjoying a majority on the ICC board, the ploy could only boomerang and raise serious concerns over the country's hosting rights for the 2021 Champions Trophy and the 2023 World Cup.

While Friday's meeting between CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji was earlier projected as a routine one to discuss the issue of multiple bodies claiming to be representatives of Uttarakhand, but going by public sentiments the subject of playing Pakistan will likely cast a shadow on the other topics.

The BCCI is also expected to take up the matter at the upcoming ICC meeting from February 27-March 2.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The BCCI is also expected to take up the matter at the upcoming ICC meet
  • India no longer enjoying a majority on the ICC board
  • The ploy could only boomerang and raise serious concerns
Related Articles
Shreyas Iyer Hits Highest T20 Score By An Indian Batsman
Shreyas Iyer Hits Highest T20 Score By An Indian Batsman
Don
Don't See Rishabh Pant As My Competitor, Says Wriddhiman Saha
Supreme Court Appoints Lt General Ravi Thodge As Third Member Of BCCI Committee of Administrators
Supreme Court Appoints Lt General Ravi Thodge As Third Member Of BCCI Committee of Administrators
BCCI Can Be Banned If India Boycott World Cup Match With Pakistan: Sources
BCCI Can Be Banned If India Boycott World Cup Match With Pakistan: Sources
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.