COA May Take Legal Action Against State Bodies Not Implementing Lodha Reforms

COA also took stock of funds needed by state bodies to conduct matches of the Indian Premier League. © AFP

The Committee of Administrators (COA), running the Indian cricket board, is contemplating taking legal action against those Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affiliated state associations which have not yet implemented the Lodha Committee recommendations in toto.

Sources told NDTV that the COA meeting held on Friday also decided that Vikram Limaye would be representing BCCI at the International Cricket Council meeting in Dubai next month.

The sources also said that during the meeting, the COA also took stock of funds needed by state associations to conduct matches of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 10 begins on April 5.

The COA met in New Delhi on Friday to discuss a host of issues including the implementation of Lodha Committee reforms in state associations and the pending case in Supreme Court filed by the state associations.

One of the primary tasks for the COA is to ensure that state units follow the Memorandum of Associations (MOA), which most units are yet to adopt formally.

(With Inputs From Rica Roy)