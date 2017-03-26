COA Issues 7-Point Instruction For BCCI Office Bearers

The COA has issued a 7-point instruction for the three existing BCCI office bearers

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has issued a seven-point instruction for the three existing BCCI office bearers - vice president CK Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.The COA has also summoned Amitabh and Aniruddh on Monday at BCCI headquarters to make it clear that they should follow every instruction given by the Supreme Court-appointed committee. The instructions will also apply on CEO Rahul Johri and CFO Santosh Rengnekar.

It also states that if COA wants to communicate anything to office bearers, they would do so through the CEO.

All legal documents would be cleared by the COA.

All payments will be jointly cleared by joint secretary and CEO. If they have disagreement over a particular payment, then COA's decision will be final.

The COA will have the final say in rules that are applicable.