Sachin Tendulkar led the celebration on social media on the festival of Christmas, posting picture of himself with a Santa Claus and a well decorated Christmas tree on Wednesday. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts and homes. I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends," India's cricket legend captioned the photograph on Twitter. The fans flooded the social networking site with heartwarming messages for the batsman who scored 100 international centuries for India.

Having delighted the cricket fans across the globe with his batting for over two decades, Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One-day Internationals.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum shared a picture of his family from the Christmas celebration, saying: "Merry Xmas to everyone, wherever you are in the World. McCullum Family."

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also wished his fans with a picture of himself donning a Santa Claus cap, saying: "Getting into Christmas feels. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas. Wishing you peace and prosperity this festive season," India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said in a tweet.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted a video of their players wishing the fans on Christmas. Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Mitchell McClenaghan featured in the 31-second-long video.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians play as defending champions in the IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the cash-rich T20 league, as they won an unprecedented fourth title last year.