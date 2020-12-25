Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media to wish his fans on Christmas, in his own unique style. The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner is known for his groovy and stylish social media posts, and he once again didn't let his fans down. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of him playing golf and hitting a stroke. He captioned it as, "Make sure you hit it out of the park Merry Christmas everyone". Here is the video:

In the video, Yuvraj also repeats the same words, which he used as the caption. Fans also reacted to his video in a good manner, pointing out his clean-hitting skills, something he was famous for during his playing career.

Other than winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj was also part of the 2007 World T20 winning squad. During the latter competition, he grabbed headlines, when he slammed Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over during a match against England.

In 2011, it was revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer and he made his comeback in international cricket in 2012.

A left-handed batsman by trade, he was known for his role as India's part-time bowler too. Other than his batting and bowling, he was also known to be one of world cricket's fittest and finest fielders.

For his glittering career, Yuvraj has been conferred with the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri by the Indian government. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2019, and last represented India in 2017.