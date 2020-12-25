Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to wish his followers "Merry Christmas". Hardik posted a couple of pictures with his partner Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. While Hardik was wearing a Santa Claus outfit, Natasa was looking dapper in a sliver and black dress. In one of the pictures, Hardik was even sporting an artificial Santa Claus beard, while also carrying his son in his arms. "Merry Christmas," Hardik captioned the pictures on Instagram. Earlier in the day, some of the most famous athletes in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, among others also posted messages for their followers, wishing them a Happy Christmas.

Ever since returning from Australia after featuring in the limited-overs series, Hardik has been spending quality time with his family. Recently, he and his partner went on a dinner date and they both shared the pictures of the same on their Instagram stories.

Hardik was last seen in action during the T20I and ODI series Down Under. Hardik, who still hasn't resumed bowling, after undergoing a lower back surgery last year, played as a specialist batsman in the both the series and was one of the standout performers for the side.

In fact, he finished as the leading run-scorer for India in three-match ODI series, scoring 210 runs at a staggering average of 105. He carried on the same form in the T20I series and played a key role as India clinched the series 2-1. He was awarded Player of the series for his valuable contributions with the bat.