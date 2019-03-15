 
Christchurch Mosque Shooting: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief, Calls Incident "Shocking And Tragic"

Updated: 15 March 2019 15:03 IST

Virat Kohli joined many cricketers and other sportspersons in expressing his shock on the incident.

India skipper Virat Kohli called the Christchurch mosque shooting "shocking and tragic". © AFP

Virat Kohli expressed grief over a deadly shooting at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on Friday. Calling it "shocking and tragic", the Indian skipper added that his thoughts were with the Bangladesh cricket team that narrowly escaped the shooting that cut short their New Zealand tour. "Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe," Virat Kohli said on Twitter.

On Friday, some players and support staff of the Bangladeshi team had arrived at Christchurch's Masjid al Noor mosque for prayers when they were warned not to go inside as the shooting unfolded.

Following the shooting, the third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh that was scheduled to begin on Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch was called off.

New Zealand Cricket made the announcement through their official Twitter handle.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe," the Black Caps tweeted.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke joined in the cricket fraternity that expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.

"Horrific news out of Christchurch! Absolutely devastating. Thoughts and prayers go out to all affected at this extremely sad time," Clarke tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh joined it, saying: "Shattered with this terrible news..Another terror attack. Where are we all heading. These cowards have no religion. Thoughts and prayers are with all the victims."

New Zealand won the ODI series between the two teams and were leading the three-match Test series 2-0.

