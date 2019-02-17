Chris Gayle said he will retire after the Cricket World Cup 2019. © AFP
Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England and Wales.
More to follow...
Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Chris Gayle Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.