 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Windies Star Chris Gayle To Retire From ODIs After 2019 Cricket World Cup

Updated: 17 February 2019 22:22 IST

Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England and Wales.

Windies Star Chris Gayle To Retire From ODIs After 2019 Cricket World Cup
Chris Gayle said he will retire after the Cricket World Cup 2019. © AFP

Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England and Wales.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Chris Gayle Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Chris Gayle Returns To Windies Squad For England One-Day Internationals
Chris Gayle Returns To Windies Squad For England One-Day Internationals
Watch: David Warner Turns Right-Hander, Hits Chris Gayle For A Six
Watch: David Warner Turns Right-Hander, Hits Chris Gayle For A Six
Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here
Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here's How Sports Stars Welcomed 2019
"Stars Among Stars": Chris Gayle Meets Sprint Legend Usain Bolt
"Stars Among Stars": Chris Gayle Meets Sprint Legend Usain Bolt
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.