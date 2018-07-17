Watch: Chris Gayle's Magical One-Handed Catch Leaves Fans In Awe

Chris Gayle claims he is the real 'Universe Boss', and very often comes up with stuff that makes you believe his claim. Chris Gayle on Monday pulled off one of the best close-in catches in recent times during the final of the Global T20 in Canada. Playing for Vancouver Knights against West Indies B, Gayle, who was fielding at first slip, showed superb reflexes to send back Kavem Hodge.

Hodge got a thick edge off leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed and the ball straight went to Gayle. He dived to his left but the ball bounced off the palm of his left hand. The Jamaican still managed to twist in the air as he fell and grab the ball with his right hand, behind his back.

Gayle's teammates were ecstatic after seeing his magic. The catch left Hodge bemused and the fans in awe.

Vancouver Knights defeated West Indies B by seven wickets in the final at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

Gayle scored just 2 runs before being dismissed by Derval Green.

Gayle played for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and was their second-highest run-getter after KL Rahul (659 runs).

He played 11 matches in the IPL and amassed 368 runs at an average of 40.88, including an unbeaten 104 runs. He scored once century and three fifties.