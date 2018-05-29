"Who's Ian Chappell?" Chris Gayle Takes A Dig At Australian Legend

Chris Gayle and controversies go hand in hand. Apart from hitting mammoth sixes and sending bowlers on a leather hunt, Gayle also has a talent of ensuring that the limelight is always on him. After his controversial TV interview with Channel 10 journalist Mel McLaughlin during a Big Bash League match in 2016, former Australian captain Ian Chappell had called for a worldwide ban on Chris Gayle. But, Gayle is someone who waits and gives it back in style and he took a derisive dig at Chappell when asked about the incident in an interview.

Chris Gayle, when asked by Mumbai Mirror that Ian Chappell had asked for a ban on him, had responded dismissively, "Who's Ian Chappell?"

Chappell had asked Cricket Australia (CA) to propose a worldwide contracting ban on the big-hitting West Indian following his widely-criticised interview with McLaughlin.

Chappell had said CA need to show zero-tolerance towards the "totally inappropriate" behaviour.

"I wouldn't have a problem if Cricket Australia said to the clubs, 'he's never to be contracted again in this country'," Chappell was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

Gayle was fined USD 10,000 by his BBL side Melbourne Renegades for his on-air mid-match comments to McLaughlin.

The West Indies' star batsman had invited controversy after he said he was happy to be interviewed by McLaughlin "just to see your eyes for the first time" during his sides' win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

"Nice, so hopefully we can win this game and we can have a drink after," he had said.

"Don't blush baby," the Jamaican added, prompting McLaughlin to shake her head and reply, "I'm not blushing."

Gayle later apologised for his offence, saying it was a "simple joke".

Gayle's name was called twice at the IPL 2018 auction but no team came in front to pick the hard-hitting Jamaican batsman. Gayle, who is also knows as the 'Universe Boss' among his fans, did not disappoint the KXIP fans and entertained them in his well-known style.

Gayle signed off the IPL 2018 season as the second highest run-getter for Kings XI Punjab. He scored 368 runs in 11 innings.