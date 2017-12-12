 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Chris Gayle Smashes Record-Breaking 18 Sixes In Bangladesh Premier League Final

Updated: 12 December 2017 21:43 IST

The explosive West Indies batsman on Tuesday smashed an unbeaten 146 runs off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders.

Chris Gayle Smashes Record-Breaking 18 Sixes In Bangladesh Premier League Final
Chris Gayle smashed a record-breaking 18 sixes © Twitter

Chris Gayle and his record-breaking antics continue in the shorter format of the game. People will fall short of superlatives to describe the massive West Indies swashbuckling opener. The explosive batsman on Tuesday smashed an unbeaten 146 runs off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders in the final against Dhaka Dynamites to help his team lift the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 title . With this feat, he also became the first batsman to breach the 11,000 run mark in T20 cricket. The closest player next on the list is Brendon McCullum, who has 8526 runs in his kitty from 309 matches.

Gayle also hit a mind-boggling 18 sixes in the match which is also a record in itself. He now has 801 T20 sixes to his name.

The previous record for the maximum number of sixes in a T20 match was also held by Gayle when he smashed 17 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013.

Social media went into a frenzy after Gayle surpassed his own record of hitting maximum sixes in T20s.

 

Put into bat first, Gayle's Rangpur Riders posted 206 runs for the loss of one wicket in their 20 overs. Fellow Windies batsman Johnson Charles departed for 3 in the second over as Shakib Al Hasan struck for his team. However, it was after his dismissal that the towering Gayle hammered the bowlers at will to the boundaries. Aided by Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum (51*), Gayle smashed four boundaries and hit 18 maximums.

Gayle made his T20 debut against New Zealand at the Eden Park on February 16, 2006. The Caribbean is also the only player to score a T20 international century, an ODI double century and a Test triple century.

Topics : Christopher Henry Gayle Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle now has 18 sixes in a T20 match to his name
  • His unbeaten 146 is a highest T20 final score
  • He also became the first player to hit 100 sixes in the BPL
Related Articles
Bangladesh Premier League: Chris Gayle Destroys Khulna Titans, Smashes Century Off 45 Balls
Bangladesh Premier League: Chris Gayle Destroys Khulna Titans, Smashes Century Off 45 Balls
Chris Gayle Seeks to Cash in on Australia Court Win
Chris Gayle Seeks to Cash in on Australia Court Win
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 12 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.