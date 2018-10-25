 
Chris Gayle Rides A Police Motorbike In Mumbai, Says He Loves India
Updated: 25 October 2018 18:55 IST

Chris Gayle is known for his quick-fire knocks and six hitting abilities on the field.

Chris Gayle never misses an opportunity to entertain the spectators. © Instagram

Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle never misses an opportunity to entertain the spectators, be it on the field or off it. On the field, Chris Gayle is known for his quick-fire knocks and six hitting abilities while off it the 'Universe Boss' keeps his fans entertained by posting pictures related to his life. The veteran opening batsman Chris Gayle, who had earlier pulled out of the ongoing ODI series against India, took to Instagram to post a picture of himself posing on a police motorcycle in Mumbai.

Gayle in the picture can be seen enjoying some downtime in the "maximum city" of India with the police officers standing behind him in all smiles.

Gayle, also did not miss an opportunity to show his love for India and said that he is grateful, thankful and loves India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GreatFull - ThankFull - I Love India!! #MumbaiMerijaan #OfficerGayle

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday had came up with a novel way of congratulating the Indian captain Virat Kohli after he became the fastest cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs.

"No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat!," read a tweet posted on Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle.

The tweet quickly went viral and garnered more than 300 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes.

Team India who lead the series 1-0, following the tie in the second match will host the Windies in the third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Chris Gayle Cricket
