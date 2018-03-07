Chris Gayle Now Shares This Unique Record With Sachin Tendulkar, Hashim Amla

Gayle has played 276 ODIs in his career so far, scoring 9543 runs at an average of 37.57.

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has joined South Africa's Hashim Amla and India's Sachin Tendulkar as only batsmen in One-Day International cricket history to score centuries against 11 different countries. Gayle achieved the feat during the West Indies' opening Group A fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 against the United Arab Emirates at the Old Hararians in Harare on Tuesday.

Amla has scored his 26 centuries against Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Windies and Zimbabwe in his 164-ODI career, while Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI centuries to his name, hammered tons against Australia, Bangladesh, England, Kenya, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe. In his 436-ODI career, the Indian batting legend scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Australia's Ricky Ponting's 29 centuries were against 10 countries, while his 30th was against the Asia XI in January 2005.

Now, Gayle is the third after Tendulkar and Amla to achieve this incredible feat.

Apart from UAE, the other 10 countries to get Gayle's wrath are Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The 38-year-old clubbed 11 sixes and seven fours in an electrifying 91-ball 123 as the two-time world champions posted 357 for four after electing to bat first. Chasing the mammoth target, the UAE could muster 297 for six.

