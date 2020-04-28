Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Worse Than Coronavirus": Chris Gayle Lashes Out At Former Teammate

Updated: 28 April 2020 18:05 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Chris Gayle minced no words as he lashed out hard at a former teammate for his alleged part in Gayle's ouster from Caribbean Premier League team Jamaica Tallawahs.

"Worse Than Coronavirus": Chris Gayle Lashes Out At Former Teammate
Chris Gayle opened up about his exit from Jamaica Tallawahs in a series of YouTube videos. © AFP

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle tore into former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan, saying he was a "snake" and asking when he would "stop stabbing people in the back". In a series of YouTube videos, Gayle talks about his ouster from the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. The hard-hitting batsman was released by the Tallawahs this year, and he has now joined St Lucia Zouks. Gayle accused Sarwan of being behind his exit from the Tallawahs. Gayle blamed the former middle-order batsman of being "in the ears" of the Jamaica Tallawahs owner and influencing their decision to release him from the franchise.

"Right now, Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle said in a scathing statement.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, I know you have a big part to play in this," the left-handed batsman said. "Because you and the owner are like this," Gayle adds, crossing his fingers to indicate a tight bond.

"You claim we are friends, but yet still, you don't pick up the phone and call.

"Sarwan, you were the one at my last birthday party here in Jamaica, on the platform giving a big speech on how far we have come," Gayle said.

"Sarwan, you are a snake," he said.

"You're so vindictive, you are still immature, you are still stabbing people in the back," Gayle fumed.

"When are you going to change, Sarwan? When are you planning to change?" he said.

Watch Gayle's full rant on Sarwan here:

Gayle went on to recall an anecdote from 1996, when the two were teammates for West Indies Under-19.

"We were roommates, we shared the same room," he said.

"You allowed the management staff to send me home from Barbados. I will never forget that. I forgive, but I will never forget," Gayle said.

"You went and told the management team that you can't sleep because Chris Gayle watches TV too late in the night. That's what I got sent home for," Gayle said.

"In everybody's eyes, you act like you are this saint, you are this good person. Sarwan, you're evil. You're wicked. You're poison," Gayle said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Ramnaresh Sarwan Jamaica Tallawahs Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle lashed out at Ramnaresh Sarwan
  • Gayle accused him of being behind his ouster from Jamaica Tallawahs
  • He called Ramnaresh Sarwan "a snake" and said he is "evil, wicked"
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Shares Funny Video Of Chris Gayles Failed Attempt At Hindi. Watch
Yuvraj Singh Shares Funny Video Of Chris Gayle's Failed Attempt At Hindi. Watch
Nepals Everest Premier League "Temporarily Postponed" Due To Coronavirus
Nepal's Everest Premier League "Temporarily Postponed" Due To Coronavirus
Chris Gayle Still Has "A Lot To Offer", Wants To Play For Five More Years
Chris Gayle Still Has "A Lot To Offer", Wants To Play For Five More Years
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Watch: Chris Lynn Lights Up Sydney Cricket Ground With 35-Ball 94 In Big Bash League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
Team Demands Action If Chris Gayle Fails To Show Up For Bangladesh Premier League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.