China Score 35 Runs Off 20 Overs In ICC World T20 Asia Region Qualifier, Get Thrashed By Thailand

In an ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region Qualifier B game between China and Malaysia, China recorded the second lowest total in T20 history. It also happened to be the lowest total by a team that managed to bat all the 20 overs. In the fixture, held in Bangi, Malaysia, China could manage to score a meagre 35/9 despite batting all the 20 overs out. After winning the toss, China's captain Chen Xiaoran elected to bat, and it turned out to be a nightmare for his team. Xiaoran was the first to depart for 4, leaving China reeling at 7/1 in 3.6 overs. The rest of the batsmen also followed suit. China could not gain the momentum they wanted and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The rest of the top order could only add a total of 14 runs, leaving China struggling at 18/5 in 9.5 overs.

The lower order could add only 17 runs with Wang Ya (8) scoring the highest. China, in their innings, faced 5 maidens and could only hit two boundaries, one each by Xiaoran and Wang.

China had joined the ICC in 2004 and was granted full T20I status earlier this year.

For Thailand, Daniel Jacobs was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the match with impressive figures of 3/8 in his allotted 4-over quota. Another bowler, Wanchana Uisuk, registered an economy of 0.66.

Thailand were in cruise control in their run-chase as Daniel Jacobs (19) and Shafiqul Haque (13) hit two boundaries each, before winning the match in 2.4 overs and 104 balls remaining.

Daniel Jacobs of Thailand was adjudged man of the match.