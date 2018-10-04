 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

China Score 35 Runs Off 20 Overs In ICC World T20 Asia Region Qualifier, Get Thrashed By Thailand

Updated: 04 October 2018 20:46 IST

China recorded the second lowest total in T20 history.

China Score 35 Runs Off 20 Overs In ICC World T20 Asia Region Qualifier, Get Thrashed By Thailand
Thailand reached the target in 2.4 overs, with 104 balls remaining. (Representational picture) © AFP

In an ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region Qualifier B game between China and Malaysia, China recorded the second lowest total in T20 history. It also happened to be the lowest total by a team that managed to bat all the 20 overs. In the fixture, held in Bangi, Malaysia, China could manage to score a meagre 35/9 despite batting all the 20 overs out. After winning the toss, China's captain Chen Xiaoran elected to bat, and it turned out to be a nightmare for his team. Xiaoran was the first to depart for 4, leaving China reeling at 7/1 in 3.6 overs. The rest of the batsmen also followed suit. China could not gain the momentum they wanted and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The rest of the top order could only add a total of 14 runs, leaving China struggling at 18/5 in 9.5 overs.

The lower order could add only 17 runs with Wang Ya (8) scoring the highest. China, in their innings, faced 5 maidens and could only hit two boundaries, one each by Xiaoran and Wang.

China had joined the ICC in 2004 and was granted full T20I status earlier this year.

For Thailand, Daniel Jacobs was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the match with impressive figures of 3/8 in his allotted 4-over quota. Another bowler, Wanchana Uisuk, registered an economy of 0.66.

Thailand were in cruise control in their run-chase as Daniel Jacobs (19) and Shafiqul Haque (13) hit two boundaries each, before winning the match in 2.4 overs and 104 balls remaining.

Daniel Jacobs of Thailand was adjudged man of the match.

Comments
Topics : Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • China recorded the second lowest total in T20 history
  • China was granted full T20I status earlier this year
  • Daniel Jacobs of Thailand was adjudged man of the match
Related Articles
Jason Holder Was Carrying Injury From Training Camp In Dubai: West Indies Fielding Coach Nic Pothas
Jason Holder Was Carrying Injury From Training Camp In Dubai: West Indies Fielding Coach Nic Pothas
Prithvi Shaw Says He Was Ready For Debut Even In England
Prithvi Shaw Says He Was Ready For Debut Even In England
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw Gets The Ultimate Compliment From Ravi Shashtri After Record Test Ton
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw Gets The Ultimate Compliment From Ravi Shashtri After Record Test Ton
Jose Mourinho Should Stay At Manchester United, Says Ryan Giggs
Jose Mourinho Should Stay At Manchester United, Says Ryan Giggs
India vs West Indies: Pitch Invaders Take Selfie With Virat Kohli On Day 1
India vs West Indies: Pitch Invaders Take Selfie With Virat Kohli On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.